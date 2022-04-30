The Bear’s Den, April 30, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE ROBERT SCHMITZ SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears prioritize defense, selecting Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker with their first 2 NFL draft picks – Chicago Tribune - Ryan Poles made his first draft picks as Chicago Bears GM on Friday night, grabbing defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.

Immediate reaction: The Bears draft Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Velus Jones Jr. - CHGO - The CHGO Bears crew reacts and gives their initial reactions to each of the Chicago Bears' picks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Instant analysis of Bears’ 39th overall pick CB Kyler Gordon - The Bears selected CB Kyler Gordon with the 39th overall pick. Chicago is getting a versatile, lockdown corner to pair with Jaylon Johnson.

.@kyler_gordon: "We gonna have it turnt at Soldier Field, most definitely." pic.twitter.com/7jYXfSSqOb — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 30, 2022

NFL draft: Fans worried for Justin Fields after Bears target defense - Bears Wire - The Bears doubled down on defense with their first two draft picks, and fans are seriously concerned for Justin Fields' well-being in 2022.

Chicago Bears 2022 NFL draft tracker: Pick-by-pick analysis - Bears Wire - Follow along with Bears Wire's NFL draft tracker, where we'll have player information and analysis of each selection.

FINALLY, a WR: The Bears Draft Tennessee's Velus Jones Jr., Who Is an Absolute Speedster - Bleacher Nation - Waiting for the Bears to land some receiver help was kin to waiting out a test grade when you know you were barely studying the week before. But, hey,

Penn State Safety Jaquan Brisker is the Second Pick of the Ryan Poles Era - Bleacher Nation - Shortly after drafting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the 39th pick, the Ryan Poles administration is adding added another defensive back to

Washington Cornerback Kyler Gordon is the First Pick of Ryan Poles' Tenure - Bleacher Nation - In the second round, the Chicago Bears have drafted CB Kyler Gordon.

Bears select Tennessee WR Velus Jones in 3rd round - 670 The Score - The Bears have added a target for young quarterback Justin Fields, selecting Tennessee receiver Velus Jones with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday evening.

Bears nab Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker at No. 48 overall - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday evening.

NFL Draft: Washington CB Kyler Gordon is a dancing Bear - Chicago Sun-Times - Watch film of the 5-11, 194-pound Washington cornerback, whom the Bears drafted with the seventh pick of the second round Friday night, and you’ll see someone with tremendous body control. It looks balletic — because it is.

NFL Draft: Bears take 24-year-old Tennessee WR Velus Jones in third round - Chicago Sun-Times - After choosing CB Kyler Gordon and S Jaquan Brisker in the second round, they went with Jones in the third at No. 71.

NFL Draft: Bears take Jaquan Brisker with 48th overall pick in Round 2 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Penn State safety is known for his aggressiveness against the run. He had 64 tackles and six tackles-for-loss last season.

Bears draft Washington CB Kyler Gordon in Round 2 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears drafted Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick in the second round Friday, giving them another big-bodied Pac-12 player to pair with Jaylon Johnson.

NFL draft tracker: Chicago Bears select cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. on Day 2 – Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made his first NFL draft selections Friday night from Halas Hall.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Ed Marinaro takes forever to announce Vikings’ pick - 670 The Score - Former Vikings running back and “Blue Mountain State” actor Ed Marinaro got torched on Twitter for his long, extended appearance while announcing Minnesota’s second-round pick Friday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Film study - New Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. a dynamic YAC threat - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the Bears’ Round 3 pick.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears take wide receiver Velus Jones at pick 71 - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago’s third-round pick is in, and it’s finally on offense!

Householder: Twitter reacts the Chicago Bears’ 3rd round selection of WR Velus Jones - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s how the mob reacted to the Chicago Bears’ third selection

Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Class Recap Podcasts - Windy City Gridiron - Check out all our instant reaction podcasts about each Bears’ draft pick.

Infante's Film study: New Bears S Jaquan Brisker a do-it-all steal - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the second of the Bears’ two defensive picks in Round 2.

Zeglinski: Twitter reacts to the Chicago Bears’ selection of No. 48 overall - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s how social media sees the Bears’ selection of the safety.

Infante's Film study: New Bears CB Kyler Gordon a pro-ready, fluid defender - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the first of the Bears’ two second-round picks.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears take safety Jaquan Brisker at pick 48 - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have a second 2nd-rounder in the books and it’s another defensive back!

So You Drafted Jaquan Brisker... - Black Shoe Diaries - Congratulations! Your team just landed one of the best safeties in the draft

