Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Rounds 4 though 7

This Chicago Bears finally got to participate in the 2022 NFL Draft and it went like no one expected. The board seemed to line up well for the Bears, both at wide receiver and for a possible trade down, but general manager Ryan Poles went defense with his first two picks. He then got a wide out that many fans never thought would be an option in the third round.

Poles has repeatedly talked about the importance of the trenches since being hired, but then he went corner, safety. and receiver on his first night picking prospects, so I rectified that in my mock by targeting some big guys.

But first here’s what the Bears did for real...

Round 2: pick 39 - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (link)

Round 2: pick 48 - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (link)

Round 3: pick 71 - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (link)

And now here’s what I mocked for the Bears on day three by using the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Round 5: Pick 148 - Matt Waletzko, OL, North Dakota

Waletzko has tackle size at 6’7⅝”, 312 pounds, but he’ll need to refine his technique and get coached up to take on NFL pass rushers.

Round 5: Pick 150 - Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford

Booker has flashed some quickness at 6’3”, 301 pounds, and he’d be a developmental three-technique defensive tackle in the Bears scheme.

Round 6: Pick 186 - Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa

Paul played tackle opposite Tyler Smith at Tulsa the last two years, but his first two season’s with the Golden Hurricane was spent at guard, which is probably where he’ll play as a pro.

What positions do you think the Bears will address on day 3?