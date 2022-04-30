 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: BPA heading into Day 3

Who are the best players still available heading into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Jacob Infante
Western Carolina v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Bears find themselves having improved significantly in the secondary but still facing the same offensive issues.

Their third-round pick, Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., will surely play some sort of role in the Bears’ offense in 2021. He was generally viewed as a reach, though, and his being the only offensive player selected by the team on Day 2 is a bit concerning.

Both Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker are talented defensive backs who should play important roles in solidifying Chicago’s secondary as one of the more intriguing units in the league. On a team with a young quarterback and so many offensive needs, though, taking two defensive players was always going to be a tough sell to the fanbase.

The Bears currently don’t have a fourth-round pick, so some of the top players left on my board will surely be taken before they get the chance to pick again on Saturday. That said, they will the chance to add some more depth to their roster in the form of their selections on Day 3.

There are a few players whose availabilities heading into Day 3 are confusing to me, but there are still several talented prospects on the board, regardless. Here are the top 30 players left on my board heading into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, along with indications for which players fit the Bears’ needs.

2022 NFL Draft: BPA heading into Day 3

Rank Player Position School Bears Need
Rank Player Position School Bears Need
1 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma X
2 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M
3 Darian Kinnard OG Kentucky X
4 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota X
5 Brandon Smith LB Penn State X
6 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis X
7 Carson Strong QB Nevada
8 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada X
9 Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma X
10 Sam Howell QB North Carolina
11 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA
12 Josh Jobe CB Alabama
13 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State X
14 Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina X
15 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati
16 Justyn Ross WR Clemson X
17 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri
18 Verone McKinley III SAF Oregon
19 Tyler Badie RB Missouri
20 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson
21 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame
22 Pierre Strong Jr. RB South Dakota State
23 Damone Clark LB LSU X
24 Thayer Munford OG Ohio State X
25 Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State X
26 Bo Melton WR Rutgers
27 Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati X
28 Cole Turner TE Nevada
29 Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State X
30 Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State X

