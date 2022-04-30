2022 NFL Draft: BPA heading into Day 3

The first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Bears find themselves having improved significantly in the secondary but still facing the same offensive issues.

Their third-round pick, Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., will surely play some sort of role in the Bears’ offense in 2021. He was generally viewed as a reach, though, and his being the only offensive player selected by the team on Day 2 is a bit concerning.

Both Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker are talented defensive backs who should play important roles in solidifying Chicago’s secondary as one of the more intriguing units in the league. On a team with a young quarterback and so many offensive needs, though, taking two defensive players was always going to be a tough sell to the fanbase.

The Bears currently don’t have a fourth-round pick, so some of the top players left on my board will surely be taken before they get the chance to pick again on Saturday. That said, they will the chance to add some more depth to their roster in the form of their selections on Day 3.

There are a few players whose availabilities heading into Day 3 are confusing to me, but there are still several talented prospects on the board, regardless. Here are the top 30 players left on my board heading into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, along with indications for which players fit the Bears’ needs.