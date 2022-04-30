2022 NFL Draft: Day 3 open thread, updates, live stream, and more

The Chicago Bears left a lot of fans scratching their heads after Friday night’s NFL Draft haul, but they did address three need positions while doing it. Their picks weren't what anyone expected when they went with corner Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker, and wide out Velus Jones, but did the Bears get better as a team? The offense still has some holes, so let’s see what happens today.

We’ve been doing individual podcasts after each pick and we’ll continue to do so, but Bill Zimmerman gave his must listen thoughts on what the Bears did on Friday night. I’ll just say he is not happy with GM Ryan Poles so far, but even if you liked what the Bears did in rounds 2 and 3, Bill’s pod has to be heard.

