NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take Elijah Hicks at pick 254

With the 254th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have chosen safety Elijah Hicks from the California Golden Bears. Chicago added this pick earlier on Saturday in a trade with the Chargers where they sent a 2023 6th for this 254 and the next pick at 255.

Hicks (5’11”, 200 pounds) didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine and he didn’t get to participate at his pro day after being injured at the East West Shrine game. The injury wasn’t serious and he’s expecting to be ready for training camp, and while he wasn’t on the field at Cal’s pro day he was still there meeting with teams and even helping out with the operations of the event.

His senior year saw him rack up 72 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 2 passed defended, and 4 forced fumbles while being names All-Pac 12 First Team. He was a 5 year starter for the Bears and he played corner his first three years in the program.

Make sure you subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel to stay on top of all our audio coverage of this year’s draft and so much more.

The video home to our WCG Podcast Channel is on YouTube at 2nd City Gridiron, so be sure to subscribe there as well for our pods plus other fun video content.

Windy City Gridiron Twitter: @WCGridiron

2nd City Gridiron Twitter: @2ndCityGridiron

WCG Facebook Page: Click here to like our page