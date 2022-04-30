NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take Trenton Gill at pick 255

With the 255th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have chosen Trenton Gill, punter out of North Carolina State. A lot of speculation surrounded punters in this draft, and while Gill was not the punter to receive the bulk of the attention, that doesn’t mean he won’t ultimately pay off for the windy city. Multiple players selected by Ryan Poles have special teams potential.

Chicago picked this pick up earlier on Saturday in a trade with the Chargers where they sent a 2023 6th rounder to L.A. for this 254 and 255. This pick comes on the heels of taking safety Elijah Hicks one selection earlier.

Gill has experience as a kickoff specialist and he has adequate hangtime. However, both his precision and his power might be lacking by NFL standards. That said, he has been steadily improving over the last few years, so there is a good chance he will continue to improve. As the fourth punter drafted this year, he might be the hidden gem...

