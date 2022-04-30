Bears trade pick 148 to the Bills for picks 168 and 203

The Chicago Bears have made another trade in the 2022 NFL Draft by sending their first 5th round pick (148 overall) to the Buffalo Bills for a 5th rounder (168) and a 6th rounder (203).

GM Ryan Poles is trying to get the most bang for his buck in his first ever draft and he’s now up to 9 total selections this year. Many scouts felt there was good value on day three, so Poles’ must have felt the same way.

Here’s where the Bears currently stand with their 2022 picks.

Round 2: pick 39 - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (link)

Round 2: pick 48 (from L.A. Chargers) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (link)

Round 3: pick 71 - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (link)

Round 5: pick 150 -

Round 5: pick 168 (From Buffalo) -

Round 6: pick 186 -

Round 6: pick 203 (From Buffalo) -

Round 7: pick 254 (From L.A. Chargers) -

Round 7: pick 255 - (From L.A. Chargers) -

Do you guys like the Bears’ latest trade?