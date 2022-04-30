Bears trade pick 150 to the Texans for picks 166 and 207

The Chicago Bears have made yet another trade in the 2022 NFL Draft , an dthis time they sent the 150th overall selection to the Houston Texans (and head coach Lovie Smith) for their 5th round pick at 166 overall and a 6th rounder at 207 overall.

Ryan Poles is really trying to maximize his haul for the Bears in his first ever draft, and I dig this day three process.

Here’s where the Bears currently stand with their 2022 picks.

Round 2: pick 39 - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (link)

Round 2: pick 48 (from L.A. Chargers) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (link)

Round 3: pick 71 - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (link)

Round 5: pick 166 (From Houston) -

Round 5: pick 168 (From Buffalo) -

Round 6: pick 186 -

Round 6: pick 203 (From Buffalo) -

Round 6: pick 207 (From Houston) -

Round 7: pick 254 (From L.A. Chargers) -

Round 7: pick 255 - (From L.A. Chargers) -

Do you guys like the Bears’ latest trade?