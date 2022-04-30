Bears trade pick 150 to the Texans for picks 166 and 207

The Chicago Bears have made yet another trade in the 2022 NFL Draft , an dthis time they sent the 150th overall selection to the Houston Texans (and head coach Lovie Smith) for their 5th round pick at 166 overall and a 6th rounder at 207 overall.
Ryan Poles is really trying to maximize his haul for the Bears in his first ever draft, and I dig this day three process.
Here’s where the Bears currently stand with their 2022 picks.
Round 2: pick 39 - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (link)
Round 2: pick 48 (from L.A. Chargers) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (link)
Round 3: pick 71 - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (link)
Round 5: pick 166 (From Houston) -
Round 5: pick 168 (From Buffalo) -
Round 6: pick 186 -
Round 6: pick 203 (From Buffalo) -
Round 6: pick 207 (From Houston) -
Round 7: pick 254 (From L.A. Chargers) -
Round 7: pick 255 - (From L.A. Chargers) -
Do you guys like the Bears’ latest trade?
Another one. #DaBears trade back again to add another 5th & 6th, this time from the #Texans. #Bears #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ynW2TY5iKp— Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) April 30, 2022
