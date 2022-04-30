The math behind the Bears’ trade down from No. 148 and No 150 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

Early on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Ryan Poles decided to double down a bit and get more draft picks at Halas Hall.

With the Bears initially slated to pick at No. 148 overall, Poles traded down with the Buffalo Bills. In the process, he netted Chicago No. 168 overall and No. 203 overall. It’s undoubtedly a move to add more players and more potential late-round development projects for the first-year GM. Meanwhile, Buffalo went on to select Boise State WR Khalil Shakir in the same slot.

The #Bears have traded No. 148 overall to Buffalo for No. 168 and No. 203. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) April 30, 2022

Here’s how the math of draft capital (for now) shakes out for the deal, according to Rich Hill’s draft chart:

CHI receives: No. 168 and No. 203 overall (13 points)

No. 168 and No. 203 overall (13 points) BUF receives: No. 148 overall (13 points)

No. 148 overall (13 points) Net gain for Chicago: Even

Meanwhile, according to our Robert Schmitz (and the Jimmy Johnson draft capital model of analysis): the deal down netted garnered 117 percent value.

Likewise, the math of similar move down from the 150th pick in the draft is roughly the same, with the Jimmy Johnson chart saying Chicago got ahead by 4.2 points, whereas the Hill chart is less enthusiastic (but still fine):

CHI receives: No. 166 and No. 207 overall (13 points)

No. 166 and No. 207 overall (13 points) BUF receives: No. 150 overall (13 points)

No. 150 overall (13 points) Net gain for Chicago: Even

A pair of solid deals that allow the Bears to get more players down the line as the draft starts to conclude.