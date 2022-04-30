NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take Doug Kramer at pick 207

With the 207th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have picked Doug Kramer, interior lineman, out of Illinois. The Hinsdale native will be expected to help bolster an offensive line that clearly needed help last year. Kramer is an experienced center (more than 2000 snaps in college) with what is considered by some to be plus athleticism. He is considered a little under-strength to be ready to start right away, which helps explain why he was available later on in the draft.

Chicago GM Ryan Poles has now emphasized the trenches on day three with a defensive end and three offensive linemen.

Doug Kramer is a OC prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.49 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 78 out of 510 OC from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/8ZUu7fFD2r #RAS pic.twitter.com/e00NyyScXB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2022

