NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take Baylor’s Trestan Ebner at pick 203

With the 203rd selection of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have picked Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor.

Ebner (5’11”, 206 lbs) was a do-it-all back for Baylor as a runner, receiver out of the backfield, and returner, but he has relatively low mileage with just 470 touches on offense in his 5 years with the Bears, and another 75 in the return game.

He had 3 kickoff returns for touchdowns, and on offense he had 20 total TDs on 1,690 rushing yards, and 127 receptions for 1,515. He’ll give Chicago another option on special teams and be in the mix for a depth spot on offense too.

“He’s the value back in the draft for me because he can do so many things that it helps open up a roster spot for another legitimate talent and not just a specialist.” — Personnel executive for AFC team via NFL.com.

Trestan Ebner is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.37 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 400 out of 1519 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/7dXdwjsmVP #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/9HGwZ794ZD — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

