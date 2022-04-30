 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take OL Ja’Tyre Carter at pick 226

Give me all the offensive linemen for the Bears!

With the 226th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have selected Ja’Tyre Carter, OL, Southern.

Carter (6’3”, 311 lbs) is a guard prospect and the first Southern Jaguar to be drafted in 18 years. The HBCU product has only been playing football since his junior year in high school, so his technique could improve, but he’s another good athlete — as a senior in high school he was Louisiana’s Class 1A Outstanding Player of the Year in basketball — for Luke Getsy’s zone blocking scheme.

Chicago is attempting to bolster the depth in the trenches and the competition this offseason will be fascinating to monitor with so many young players added at offensive line.

