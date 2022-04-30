Bears trade pick 166 to the Bengals for picks 174 and 226

Chicago Bears‘ GM Ryan Poles has made another trade! This time he sent the 166th overall pick on to the Cincinnati Bengals for picks 174 (5th round) and 226 (7th round) in today’s draft.

Here’s where the Bears currently stand with their 2022 picks.

Round 2: pick 39 - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (link)

Round 2: pick 48 (from L.A. Chargers) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (link)

Round 3: pick 71 - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (link)

Round 5: pick 168 (From Buffalo) -

Round 5: pick 174 (From Cincinnati) -

Round 6: pick 186 -

Round 6: pick 203 (From Buffalo) -

Round 6: pick 207 (From Houston) -

Round 7: pick 226 (From Cincinnati) -

Round 7: pick 254 (From L.A. Chargers) -

Round 7: pick 255 - (From L.A. Chargers) -

Do you guys like the Bears’ latest trade?