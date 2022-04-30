 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of Braxton Jones at No. 168 overall

Here’s how social media viewed the Bears addressing their offensive line in the fifth round.

By Robert Zeglinski
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Late in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears finally addressed their offensive line when they selected Braxton Jones with the No. 168 overall pick.

A former Southern Utah Thunderbird, unless the Bears think he’s an immediate starter — it might be a little while before Jones is ready to contribute at the next level. Nevertheless, he’s another trench piece in what we assume will be an open competition among many of the Bears’ slots upfront.

Here’s how segments of Twitter broke down the pick of Jones while considering his addition to Chicago:

In This Stream

Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 23 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...