Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of Braxton Jones at No. 168 overall

Late in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears finally addressed their offensive line when they selected Braxton Jones with the No. 168 overall pick.

A former Southern Utah Thunderbird, unless the Bears think he’s an immediate starter — it might be a little while before Jones is ready to contribute at the next level. Nevertheless, he’s another trench piece in what we assume will be an open competition among many of the Bears’ slots upfront.

Here’s how segments of Twitter broke down the pick of Jones while considering his addition to Chicago:

Listen, I hope Braxton Jones is terrific. But he’s blocking ME in those highlights. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) April 30, 2022

#Bears draft Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones. A lot of good traits to like, but he's probably a guy who will need to develop a little bit before he sees the field. Good upside at this point. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) April 30, 2022

Braxton Jones 93.6 run block grade at PFF I’m rolling lol — i’m him (@_312DARIUS) April 30, 2022

Braxton Jones is a OT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.44 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 191 out of 1218 OT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/BkCAxMisja #RAS pic.twitter.com/bLkFsrH6Bc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2022

Braxton Jones comes in and immediately competes for starting LT. 3rd round talent, probably should be his spot and move Borom to RG. Got tackle traits, great great pick — (@NickyOuts) April 30, 2022

Great pick by the #Bears



Braxton Jones has elite length. Ideal traits you look for in a Tackle. Tons of upside. Played weaker comp, could struggle early but really like what he can become. — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) April 30, 2022

Braxton Jones is a developmental type prospect with superior length. Saw him at the senior bowl and he had good and bad moments but definitely a intriguing prospect @DraftTap @BarroomNetwork — Danny Shimon (@dshimon56) April 30, 2022

T Braxton Jones has a very high ceiling. Soooo athletic. Very excited. — WIN D (@The_WIN_D) April 30, 2022