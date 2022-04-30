Still Trading: More Math Behind Chicago’s Trade Shuffles

Earlier, Chicago pulled a double-move, trading down from both #148 and #150 in order to gain four overall picks in this year’s draft. Now one of those picks, #166, just became two more picks—#174 and #226. This time, while the Bengals earned the right to select Tycen Anderson, Chicago got different results on the trade value charts.

Rich Hill’s draft chart is probably more accurate these days, and by that standard Poles came out ahead.

Chicago Bears receives: No. 174 and No. 226 overall (10 points)

No. 174 and No. 226 overall (10 points) Cincinnati Bengals receives: No. 166 overall (9 points)

No. 166 overall (9 points) Net gain for Chicago: 1 point

Meanwhile, it’s a very slight dip on the Johnson chart, giving up 26 points of value while only getting 25.6 points in return (a different equal to the last pick in the draft).

Given that Chicago needs players and that Poles, at least, seems confident in his methodology, this increases the number of new Bears to cheer for in the near future.