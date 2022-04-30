 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Still Trading: More Math Behind Chicago’s Trade Shuffles

Chicago’s general manager keeps making deals on the final day of his first draft, so let’s take a look at the math behind their deal with the Bengals.

By Josh Sunderbruch
/ new
SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-DRAFT-2-TB Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Earlier, Chicago pulled a double-move, trading down from both #148 and #150 in order to gain four overall picks in this year’s draft. Now one of those picks, #166, just became two more picks—#174 and #226. This time, while the Bengals earned the right to select Tycen Anderson, Chicago got different results on the trade value charts.

Rich Hill’s draft chart is probably more accurate these days, and by that standard Poles came out ahead.

Meanwhile, it’s a very slight dip on the Johnson chart, giving up 26 points of value while only getting 25.6 points in return (a different equal to the last pick in the draft).

Given that Chicago needs players and that Poles, at least, seems confident in his methodology, this increases the number of new Bears to cheer for in the near future.

In This Stream

Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 23 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...