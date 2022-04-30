 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Film study: New Bears OT Braxton Jones an athletic, nasty lineman

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Braxton Jones brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 28 Southern Utah at San Jose State Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 168 overall pick, the Bears selected Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones.

The Bears took their sweet time making a selection in Round 5, having traded back to acquire multiple selections on Day 3. They still ended up with a very talented offensive lineman, as Jones is someone who carried a Round 4 grade on my board.

He played well against San Jose State in 2021 and dominated against Arizona State, solidifying that he can excel against Power 5 competition, as well as the FCS defenders he went up against on a regular basis. He is an explosive athlete with very good agility in pass protection and acceleration climbing to the second level.

In addition to his athleticism, Jones is a high-motored player who plays with a nasty edge and a willingness to bury defenders into the dirt. He projects best as an offensive tackle and offers solid starting upside if developed correctly.

