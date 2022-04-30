Film study: New Bears OT Braxton Jones an athletic, nasty lineman

With the No. 168 overall pick, the Bears selected Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones.

The Bears took their sweet time making a selection in Round 5, having traded back to acquire multiple selections on Day 3. They still ended up with a very talented offensive lineman, as Jones is someone who carried a Round 4 grade on my board.

He played well against San Jose State in 2021 and dominated against Arizona State, solidifying that he can excel against Power 5 competition, as well as the FCS defenders he went up against on a regular basis. He is an explosive athlete with very good agility in pass protection and acceleration climbing to the second level.

In addition to his athleticism, Jones is a high-motored player who plays with a nasty edge and a willingness to bury defenders into the dirt. He projects best as an offensive tackle and offers solid starting upside if developed correctly.

THREAD: The #Bears finally make a pick, taking Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones in Round 5.



I had a Round 4 on him. Steal of a pick this late. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

You’re going to see a lot of Braxton Jones vs. Arizona State here, because he dominated as an FCS tackle against Power 5 competition.



He’s a great down blocker who blends good raw power and insane length with very good acceleration. #Bears pic.twitter.com/wZ46tApDKU — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Jones is a coordinated athlete who can climb to the second level well and find work.



He ran a 4.97 40-yard dash: athleticism isn’t an issue with him at all. #Bears pic.twitter.com/Ass2gG2ZrA — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Jones does a good job of accurately landing his strikes, and once he gets his hands on you, it’s tough to break free.



His power is a calling card of his game and should translate to the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/yUdRIUCWli — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022