Film study: New Bears EDGE Dominique Robinson an explosive pass-rusher

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Dominique Robinson brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 174 overall pick, the Bears selected Miami (OH) edge rusher Dominique Robinson.

Robinson was widely seen as a good value pick for the Bears, given that he possesses elite athleticism as an edge rusher. He started off his collegiate career as a wide receiver, and that experience is showcased in his quickness off the ball and his flexibility turning the corner as a pass-rusher.

Though he’s a bit raw in terms of his pad level and overall technique, Robinson plays hard and has fantastic explosiveness on tape. Given his speed off the ball and long arms, he should be able to play a solid rotational role for Chicago’s defense. He finished the 2021 season with 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss in just his second season as an edge rusher, and his impact on the defensive side of the ball should only continue to grow as he becomes more comfortable at the position.

I took to Twitter to break down Robinson’s game:

