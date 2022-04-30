Film study: New Bears EDGE Dominique Robinson an explosive pass-rusher

With the No. 174 overall pick, the Bears selected Miami (OH) edge rusher Dominique Robinson.

Robinson was widely seen as a good value pick for the Bears, given that he possesses elite athleticism as an edge rusher. He started off his collegiate career as a wide receiver, and that experience is showcased in his quickness off the ball and his flexibility turning the corner as a pass-rusher.

Though he’s a bit raw in terms of his pad level and overall technique, Robinson plays hard and has fantastic explosiveness on tape. Given his speed off the ball and long arms, he should be able to play a solid rotational role for Chicago’s defense. He finished the 2021 season with 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss in just his second season as an edge rusher, and his impact on the defensive side of the ball should only continue to grow as he becomes more comfortable at the position.

I took to Twitter to break down Robinson’s game:

THREAD: New #Bears EDGE Dominique Robinson from Miami (OH) brings elite athleticism to the table.



— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Robinson is a dangerous threat working across an OT’s body because of just how quick he is.



— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Here’s Robinson against second-round pick Luke Goedeke.



— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Robinson is a bit raw in terms of pad level and anchor strength, but he makes up for it with speed and sheer effort.



— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022