Film study: New Bears OL Zachary Thomas a seamless scheme fit

With the No. 186 overall pick, the Bears selected San Diego State OL Zachary Thomas.

Thomas tested very well at the Combine, finishing with elite numbers in agility drills and ran a sub-5.0 40-yard dash. The three-year starter played predominantly at left tackle for the Aztecs, but he projects best as a guard at the next level.

Thomas is a coordinated athlete who can block on the move very well, showcasing good acceleration climbing to the second level and mobility in pass protection. He has shown serious promise in terms of his pad level, keeping his pads low and his weight underneath him at the point of attack. He also plays with a mean streak and a willingness to drive defenders into the dirt, which should fit into the mentality the Bears are looking to instill along their offensive line.

I took to Twitter to break down Thomas’ game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:

THREAD: The #Bears get more OL depth with San Diego State’s Zachary Thomas.



I think he’s a fantastic scheme fit and good depth in Round 6. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Thomas has two big traits the #Bears will love: athleticism and nastiness.



He’s quick out of his stance with good mobility, and he’s a powerful blocker who aims to pummel the opposition. pic.twitter.com/JPcEzc33A1 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Thomas projects incredibly well in a wide-zone scheme with his quickness and raw power.



With his raw force, you give him space to build up momentum and he’ll knock guys over. #Bears pic.twitter.com/mAyHnW6ugx — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Thomas played offensive tackle in college, but he’s probably more of a guard in the NFL.



That said, he’ll offer plenty of versatility and value as a backup for the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/wDif2AnUsk — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022