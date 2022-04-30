 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Film study: New Bears OL Zachary Thomas a seamless scheme fit

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Zachary Thomas brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 San Diego State at UNLV Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 186 overall pick, the Bears selected San Diego State OL Zachary Thomas.

Thomas tested very well at the Combine, finishing with elite numbers in agility drills and ran a sub-5.0 40-yard dash. The three-year starter played predominantly at left tackle for the Aztecs, but he projects best as a guard at the next level.

Thomas is a coordinated athlete who can block on the move very well, showcasing good acceleration climbing to the second level and mobility in pass protection. He has shown serious promise in terms of his pad level, keeping his pads low and his weight underneath him at the point of attack. He also plays with a mean streak and a willingness to drive defenders into the dirt, which should fit into the mentality the Bears are looking to instill along their offensive line.

I took to Twitter to break down Thomas’ game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:

Next Up In News

Loading comments...