Recapping the Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Weekend

The 2022 NFL Draft is over and the Chicago Bears ended up picking 11 players after initially beginning the weekend with just six picks. General manager Ryan Poles traded back four times, and here’s a recap on those moves.

He sent a 2023 6th-round pick to the Chargers for 7th-round picks 254 and 255.

Chicago sent 148 overall in the 5th-round to the Bills for a 5th (168) and a 6th (203).

Pick 150 overall (5th) was sent to the Texans for a 5th (166) and a 6th (207).

And finally the Bears went 166 overall (5th) to the Bengals for picks 174 (5th) and 226 (7th).

After all the wheeling and dealing the Bears 2022 Draft Class is as follows: