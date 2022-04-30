 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Film study: New Bears RB Trestan Ebner an athletic back with return value

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Trestan Ebner brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
2021 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

With the No. 203 overall pick, the Bears selected Baylor RB Trestan Ebner.

Ebner serves as a reliable rotational back for Baylor in each of his last 5 seasons, playing big roles as a receiving back and as a kick returner. He is an athletic back with very good acceleration with the ball in his hands, as well as the lateral mobility needed to evade would-be defenders and serve as a dangerous threat in space. That athleticism helps him as a route runner and a receiver after the catch, along with generally reliable hands.

In addition to his athletic traits, Ebner is a tough runner with solid contact balance and a dense frame. He is an accomplished returner who was a first-team All-Big 12 kick returner, and he tallied four total returns for touchdowns as both a kick and punt returner. His explosiveness and creativity in space made him a stellar kick returner in college, but he might project even better as a punt returner in the pros.

