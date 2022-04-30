Film study: New Bears RB Trestan Ebner an athletic back with return value

With the No. 203 overall pick, the Bears selected Baylor RB Trestan Ebner.

Ebner serves as a reliable rotational back for Baylor in each of his last 5 seasons, playing big roles as a receiving back and as a kick returner. He is an athletic back with very good acceleration with the ball in his hands, as well as the lateral mobility needed to evade would-be defenders and serve as a dangerous threat in space. That athleticism helps him as a route runner and a receiver after the catch, along with generally reliable hands.

In addition to his athletic traits, Ebner is a tough runner with solid contact balance and a dense frame. He is an accomplished returner who was a first-team All-Big 12 kick returner, and he tallied four total returns for touchdowns as both a kick and punt returner. His explosiveness and creativity in space made him a stellar kick returner in college, but he might project even better as a punt returner in the pros.

I took to Twitter to break down Ebner’s game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:

THREAD: The #Bears are adding some intriguing RB depth in the form of Baylor’s Trestan Ebner.



He’s a dynamic athlete with good change-of-pace potential. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Ebner is an effective returner who has 4 career TDs on special teams.



His agility and vision with the ball in his hands makes him a threat to break away whenever he gets touches. #Bears pic.twitter.com/clOhYSJgis — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Ebner got a lot of his touches early on as a pass-catching back.



He has soft hands and solid fluidity as a route runner, and his breakaway speed makes him a YAC threat. #Bears pic.twitter.com/mp5lkjL3o9 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Ebner is an explosive runner out of the backfield, and once he sees an open lane, he takes advantage of it.



He runs with a purpose and offers legit 4.4 straight-line speed. #Bears pic.twitter.com/jjizGhJeva — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022