Film study: New Bears OL Doug Kramer a coordinated zone blocker

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Doug Kramer brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 28 Nebraska at Illinois Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 207 overall pick, the Bears selected Illinois center Doug Kramer.

Kramer is a local prospect who went to high school at Hinsdale Central and actually grew up a Bears fan. More importantly, he’s a five-year starter at a Power 5 school with good tape and a high football IQ. His ability to process as a zone blocker and execute his assignments stand out when watching him on film.

The Fighting Illini utilized him on the move a lot, and his footwork as a down blocker and burst to the second level are impressive. He packs a nice punch at the point of attack, has a solid anchor as a run blocker, and his grip strength when he locks his hands inside the shoulder pads of opposing defenders allows him to seal off running lanes for his teammates.

I took to Twitter to break down Kramer’s game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:

