Film study: New Bears OL Doug Kramer a coordinated zone blocker

With the No. 207 overall pick, the Bears selected Illinois center Doug Kramer.

Kramer is a local prospect who went to high school at Hinsdale Central and actually grew up a Bears fan. More importantly, he’s a five-year starter at a Power 5 school with good tape and a high football IQ. His ability to process as a zone blocker and execute his assignments stand out when watching him on film.

The Fighting Illini utilized him on the move a lot, and his footwork as a down blocker and burst to the second level are impressive. He packs a nice punch at the point of attack, has a solid anchor as a run blocker, and his grip strength when he locks his hands inside the shoulder pads of opposing defenders allows him to seal off running lanes for his teammates.

I took to Twitter to break down Kramer’s game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:

THREAD: Illinois OC Doug Kramer is the newest #Bears pick in Round 6.



He’s a local guy who fits the scheme very well. Wise to take a shot on OL depth. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Kramer has plenty of experience blocking on the move, which should fit very well with the #Bears.



He’s a coordinated athlete who does a good job of rolling his hips through contact to seal off run defenders. pic.twitter.com/F7xUSOPgto — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Kramer has heavy hands, and he’s able to work defenders out of their run lane with his footwork.



He’s an intelligent football player with 5 years of starting experience. #Bears pic.twitter.com/opgnGrW4b4 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022