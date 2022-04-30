New Bears OL Ja’Tyre Carter a versatile lineman with mobility

With the No. 226 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Southern offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

Carter is a four-year starter at the collegiate level who dominated at Southern, standing out as one of the best HBCU prospects in the 2022 class. He brings a pro-ready frame with a powerful upper body and grip strength that allows him to dominate the opposition at the point of attack. He also does a good job of blocking on the move and showcased good mobility on tape.

Carter had the opportunity to go down to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl a few months back, and he was able to prove that his level of play should be able to translate to the NFL level. Though he played left tackle at the collegiate level, he likely projects best as a guard in the pros, but having that experience should help him early on from a versatility perspective.

I took to Twitter to break down Carter’s game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:

THREAD: The #Bears have drafted Southern OL Ja’Tyre Carter in Round 7.



I had a late Round 5 on him, so this is great value for Chicago late. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Carter is a four-year starter at left tackle, but I project him best as a guard.



He allowed just 3 pressures in pass protection in 2021. He absolutely dominated FCS competition. #Bears pic.twitter.com/qsvAeNfpPU — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Carter is a smart blocker who does a good job of finding work as a run blocker.



He’s also a more than capable athlete with a good first step and pretty quick feet. #Bears pic.twitter.com/JN04IN0CsQ — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Carter has mitts for hands, as his power in his upper body is commendable on tape.



He blocks well on the move and does a good job of latching onto opposing defenders. #Bears pic.twitter.com/J2GqubMNaZ — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022