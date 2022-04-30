 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Bears OL Ja’Tyre Carter a versatile lineman with mobility

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Ja’Tyre Carter brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 226 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Southern offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter.

Carter is a four-year starter at the collegiate level who dominated at Southern, standing out as one of the best HBCU prospects in the 2022 class. He brings a pro-ready frame with a powerful upper body and grip strength that allows him to dominate the opposition at the point of attack. He also does a good job of blocking on the move and showcased good mobility on tape.

Carter had the opportunity to go down to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl a few months back, and he was able to prove that his level of play should be able to translate to the NFL level. Though he played left tackle at the collegiate level, he likely projects best as a guard in the pros, but having that experience should help him early on from a versatility perspective.

