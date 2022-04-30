 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Film study: New Bears S Elijah Hicks brings physicality and versatility

WCG’s lead draft analyst takes a look at what Elijah Hicks brings to the Bears.

By Jacob Infante
Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the No. 254 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears selected California safety Elijah Hicks.

Hicks is an accomplished defensive back who was named a first-team All-Pac-12 defender in 2021. He started off his collegiate career as a cornerback, but he transitioned over to safety and excelled immediately. A five-year starter during his time at Cal, he is an intelligent defender with a quick processor who plays with a high motor on a consistent basis.

In addition to his high football IQ, Hicks is a physical run defender who isn’t afraid of lowering the shoulder and delivering a powerful hit to opposing ball-carriers. With his versatility up high in coverage and his ability to take on wide receivers in man coverage, Hicks brings an ability to diversify what kind of packages he can appear in at the next level.

I took to Twitter to break down Hicks’ game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:

