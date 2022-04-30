Film study; New Bears P Trenton Gill brings a big leg

With the No. 227 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears selected NC State punter Trenton Gill.

Gill is a big-legged punter who projected as one of the top players at his position in the 2022 class. He finishes his collegiate career as the all-time leader in yards per punt in NC State history. He finds himself the fourth punter drafted in this year’s draft, coming in at the back end of Round 7.

The Bears find themselves without stalwart Pat O’Donnell at punter for the first time since the 2013 season, so it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would add a punter, either with a draft pick or an undrafted free agent signing. Gill will likely compete with Ryan Winslow for the team’s punter position.

I took to Twitter to break down Gill’s game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:

