Film study; New Bears P Trenton Gill brings a big leg

With the No. 227 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears selected NC State punter Trenton Gill.
Gill is a big-legged punter who projected as one of the top players at his position in the 2022 class. He finishes his collegiate career as the all-time leader in yards per punt in NC State history. He finds himself the fourth punter drafted in this year’s draft, coming in at the back end of Round 7.
The Bears find themselves without stalwart Pat O’Donnell at punter for the first time since the 2013 season, so it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would add a punter, either with a draft pick or an undrafted free agent signing. Gill will likely compete with Ryan Winslow for the team’s punter position.
I took to Twitter to break down Gill’s game and how he fits into Chicago’s system:
THREAD: The #Bears wrap up Round 7 by taking NC State punter Trenton Gill.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
Yes, it’s time for a punter thread.
Gill is a strong-legged punter who holds NC State’s yards per punt record.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
He’s able to deliver punts with serious distance with a pro-ready approach. #Bears pic.twitter.com/iPWdP4yBFv
Over the years, Gill has improved in his ability to pin teams inside the 20-yard line.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
His touch has gotten much better behind a lot of his punts. #Bears pic.twitter.com/44oy2xOhpi
Trenton Gill has a legitimate chance to stick around as the #Bears’ punter.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
If he speeds up his delivery a little bit, he should be able to withstand the frigid Chicago winters and be a solid punter. pic.twitter.com/fmzL4rGFmb
Loading comments...