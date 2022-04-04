Bears met with free agent wide out DeAndre Carter

On Monday Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Chicago Bears visited with free agent wide receiver DeAndre Carter. If that name seems familiar, that’s because Carter played 4 games with the Bears during the 2020 season. He only played a handful of snaps that season after he was claimed off waivers form the Texans, but there was a two-week COVID list stint that may have been a reason why.

A year ago the 28-year old Carter (5’8”, 188) had a career year with Washington while playing in a personal high of 505 snaps on offense and 157 on special teams. He had career bests of 24 receptions, 296 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs, 10 rushes for 89 yards, and 36 kickoff returns for 904 yards and a TD.

The 4 year veteran has extensive return experience in his career with 79 punt returns and 81 kickoff returns.

General manager Ryan Poles will no doubt continue looking to add to the depth of his roster as he still has the fewest players signed at this point in the offseason at just 58.

In other Bears news, tight end Jesper Horsted officially signed his tender as an exclusive rights free agent. Considering the Bears tendered offers to all 3 of their ERFAs a month ago, I’d imagine we’ll hear soon that center Sam Mustipher and offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons have also signed their ERFA tenders.