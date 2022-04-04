The Bear’s Den, April 4, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Making the case: Why the Chicago Bears should draft Roger McCreary - CHGO - Why the Chicago Bears should draft cornerback Roger McCreary.

Chicago Bears: 4 things we learned from coach Matt Eberflus - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus talked with safety Eddie Jackson about giving him “a fresh slate” in 2022.

Making the Case: Why the Bears should draft wide receiver Alec Pierce - CHGO - The Bears need more playmakers for quarterback Justin Fields, so here is why the team should draft former Cincinnati Bearcat Alec Pierce.

Every move the Bears have made so far this offseason - Bears Wire - It’s been an offseason of change for the Chicago Bears, who have ushered in a new regime with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

NFL free agency: Former Chicago Bears who remain unsigned - Bears Wire - While plenty of former Bears have found new homes during the early wave of free agency, there are still some who remain unsigned.

NFL Draft 2022: 10 wide receivers Bears may target with their picks - RSN - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus need to add several WRs to the offense, so expect them to address the position in the upcoming draft.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

With Davante Adams gone, what will Packers do at receiver? - ProFootballTalk - By failing to get Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed before trading Adams, MVS saw his stock increase. After the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill, Valdes-Scantling found a new home and a very healthy payday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

If allegations of withholding payments from league are true, Daniel Snyder likely will be done - ProFootballTalk - A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reported last night that Congress is exploring whether the Washington Commanders withheld money that should have been surrendered to the league’s visiting-team pool. As a league source with knowledge of the dynamics among owners told PFT, this would become Snyder’s “death knell” as an owner, if it’s proven to be true.

Haslams admit they didn't know what they were doing when they bought the Browns - ProFootballTalk - Before Jimmy and Dee Haslam bought the Browns, they were minority owners of the Steelers. At the time, that was sold as a positive: Their previous involvement with a winning franchise should give them a good idea of how to rebuild the Browns. But it hasn’t worked out that way.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Ramachandran’s 2022 NFL Draft Offensive Linemen Rankings - Windy City Gridiron - With the offensive line requiring retooling, who should the Bears take in round 2 and beyond? Luckily, there appears to be a wealth of great options.

Infante’s 2022 Bears mock draft: Explosive edition - Windy City Gridiron - In our latest mock draft, the Bears make two trades, one in each direction.

Householder: Chicago Bears announce voluntary workouts, minicamp, OTA mandatory camp - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears announced dates for their offseason program, which they get an extra voluntary camp with their new coach

Wiltfong’s Chicago Bears 7 Round Mock Draft: Trade back and get help for Fields - Windy City Gridiron - Lester’s latest “theme mock” draft had one goal in mind; get some help for the offense.

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

