LunchPail DraftCast: Offensive line preview

After a hiatus of Danny enjoying his honeymoon and Jacob doing much less important things, the LunchPail DraftCast is back and ready to dig into the 2022 NFL Draft!

We have a doozy for you all this week, as we break down the offensive linemen in this year’s draft class. It figures to be a stacked group at both tackle and along the interior, and with the Bears figuring to target linemen early in this year’s class, it makes all the sense in the world for us to break down some of the hog-mollies in the draft.

The first half of the show talks about several of the top offensive tackles in this year’s class, along with some Day 2 talents and late-round sleepers we both fancy. The latter half finishes out with guard and center discussion, breaking down a handful of intriguing prospects who could be of interest to the beloved.

While this episode is audio only due to minor technical difficulties — thanks Jacob — we hope to have a visual version of the episode uploaded to YouTube on WCG’s own 2nd City Gridiron page within the near future!

