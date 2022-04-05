The Bear’s Den, April 5, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears start voluntary offseason workout program - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are back to work after beginning their voluntary offseason workout program Monday.

Chicago Bears: 3 storylines for the spring - Chicago Tribune - For the first time since becoming Chicago Bears chairman in 2011, George McCaskey will have full authority in evaluating his general manager.

Making the Case: Why the Bears should draft safety Bryan Cook - CHGO - The Bears have a hole at safety opposite of Eddie Jackson, so here is why the team should draft former Cincinnati Bearcat Bryan Cook.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Are the Chicago Bears Scheduled for Success? Brandon Thorn Joins - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss the Chicago Bears having the second easiest strength of schedule.

Projecting the Bears’ 2022 starting lineup as offseason program begins - Bears Wire - As the Bears kick off their offseason program, we’re projecting what Chicago’s starting lineup will look like in 2022.

Bears re-sign TE Jesper Horsted - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have re-signed tight end Jesper Horsted, who was an exclusive-rights free agent. Horsted, 25, had two catches last season, both for touchdowns.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Brett Favre continues to be entangled in Mississippi political scandals - ProFootballTalk - We’ve known for a while about Brett Favre receiving $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare funds for an apparent no-show appearances. (He has since paid the money back. Slowly. But without interest.) A new report from Mississippi Today has more details that tie Favre to potential political corruption in Mississippi.

DeVante Parker trade underscores Patriots' struggles in drafting and developing receivers - ProFootballTalk - The Patriots stink at drafting and developing receivers.

Eagles trade 16th, 19th picks to Saints for No. 18, 2023 first-rounder and more - ProFootballTalk - The Eagles were set to have three first-round picks this year by virtue of trades with the Dolphins and Colts, but they’ve agreed to another trade that will leave them with two first-rounders this year and two more in 2023.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears met with free agent wide out DeAndre Carter - Windy City Gridiron - On Monday Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Chicago Bears visited with free agent wide receiver DeAndre Carter. If that name seems familiar, that’s because Carter played 4 games...

Infante’s LunchPail DraftCast: Offensive line preview - Windy City Gridiron - Jacob Infante and Danny Meehan break down some of the intriguing offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft!

Which offensive lineman do you want the Bears to draft? - Windy City Gridiron - This next four-part series of roundtable topics will center around the guys we really want to see the Chicago Bears draft at various positions. Draft crushes come in all shapes and sizes, and...

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

THE RULES

