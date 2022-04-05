Saints sign J.P. Holtz

On Tuesday the New Orleans signed tight end J.P. Holtz, who had played the last three years with the Chicago Bears.

During his time in Chicago Holtz appeared in 43 games with 8 starts, while catching 7 passes for 91 yards, all of which came in the 2019 season. Most of his reps in the Windy City was spent on the third phase and he picked up 11 tackles while playing on around 50% of the snaps on special teams.

Holtz’s time on offense with the Bears was spent as an in-line blocker (Y) and some occasional reps as a full back, but his playing time decreased each year.

Currently the Bears only have two tight ends signed to their active roster, Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted, and they also signed a true fullback in Khari Blasingame. Kmet is sure to have the Y spot locked down, and Horsted may finally get a chance to show what he can do as a U tight end with a new offensive coaching staff in place.