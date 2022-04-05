 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saints sign J.P. Holtz

The popular reserve tight end is on to the Big Easy.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday the New Orleans signed tight end J.P. Holtz, who had played the last three years with the Chicago Bears.

During his time in Chicago Holtz appeared in 43 games with 8 starts, while catching 7 passes for 91 yards, all of which came in the 2019 season. Most of his reps in the Windy City was spent on the third phase and he picked up 11 tackles while playing on around 50% of the snaps on special teams.

Holtz’s time on offense with the Bears was spent as an in-line blocker (Y) and some occasional reps as a full back, but his playing time decreased each year.

Currently the Bears only have two tight ends signed to their active roster, Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted, and they also signed a true fullback in Khari Blasingame. Kmet is sure to have the Y spot locked down, and Horsted may finally get a chance to show what he can do as a U tight end with a new offensive coaching staff in place.

In This Stream

Chicago Bears Free Agency Tracker

View all 27 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...