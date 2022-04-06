The Bear’s Den, April 6, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

‘I never feel rattled’: Bears GM Ryan Poles on his first months in charge and what’s ahead – The Athletic - Poles sat down to discuss how he's handled the Bears GM job, and what has allowed him to remain patient while the NFL has gone wild.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Will Cole Kmet Score More than Three Touchdowns for the Chicago Bears in 2022? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss whether or not Cole Kmet can score three touchdowns for the Chicago Bears in 2022.

Chicago Bears reveal jersey numbers for new players - Bears Wire - Here's a look at the jersey numbers for new Bears players.

Brandin Cooks trade rumors: Why Bears deal doesn't make sense - RSN - Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill already have new teams. Is the Texans star wide receiver next?

Report: Bears met with WR DeAndre Carter this week - RSN - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus need to find a replacement for Jakeem Grant on special teams.

How Bears linebacker Nick Morrow blends patience and speed - RSN - Matt Eberflus hasn't said which positions Morrow or Roquan Smith will play yet, but either way Morrow's skillset should serve the Bears defense well.

Ryan Bates thankful Bills matched offer from Bears - ProFootballTalk - Bates called the Bears’ offer “something you can’t really turn down,” but that he was hoping to hear good news from General Manager Brandon Beane about the Bills’ response all along.

Deal between Panthers, Rock Hill is literally on the rocks - ProFootballTalk - Via the Charlotte Business Journal, a York County councilman believes the Panthers have permanently abandoned the project, and that the team will instead seek to recover its expenses from Rock Hill.

Why did the Saints pick up a second first-round pick in 2022? - ProFootballTalk - The reason for trading down is obvious. A team swaps a higher spot now for more stuff later, without any specific plan formulated currently on how to use the extra selections.

Why Lambeau Field is bad for the Packers - Acme Packing Company - The NFL playoff structure rewards efficient play in the regular season. Lambeau rewards old-timey football in January.

Wiltfong: Saints sign J.P. Holtz - Windy City Gridiron - The popular reserve tight end is on to the Big Easy.

Wiltfong’s Mocking the Mocks: Bears go offense and trade back for an extra 3rd - Windy City Gridiron - The latest mock draft from ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Chicago Bears addressing two needs with quality prospects while also moving back for an additional top 100 choice. With Chicago’s first pick in...

Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft: Possible top prospects who could fall to Bears in Round 2 - Windy City Gridiron - Which prospects could the Bears have available in Round 2 that make you say, “wait, how did he fall out of the first round?”

Which defensive back do you want the Bears to draft? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have some obvious needs in the draft, so we’re going to give our picks at those positions that we’re hoping to see the Monsters of the Midway come away with. Yesterday we gave the...

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

