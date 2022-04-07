The Bear’s Den, April 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will QB Nick Foles be released? - Chicago Tribune - Will the Chicago Bears really be in nickel personnel 85% of the time? What’s the timeline for competing again? Brad Biggs answers your questions.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Mike Glennon and the Worst Free Agent Signings in Chicago Bears History - CHGO - In this episode, the guys go over the worst free agent signings in Chicago Bears history including Mike Glennon.

Making The Case: Why the Bears should draft defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey - CHGO - Defensive lineman may not be the biggest need for the Bears, but here is why Chicago should consider drafting former Sooner Perrion Winfrey.

Dannehy: Bears CAN Be Competitive in 2022 - Da Bears Blog - If the Chicago Bears are going to be competitive in 2022, they have some work to do. But it is doable.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Attorneys general from six states warn NFL that it could be investigated for workplace harassment - ProFootballTalk - The issue was outlined for Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter sent Tuesday. New York attorney general Letitia James is one of the six who signed the letter. (The other five weren’t named in the article.)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Sunderbruch's NFL Draft 2022 Research Project: Prospect expectations - Windy City Gridiron - In the first part of a series, here’s a comprehensive look at what is reasonable to expect from a drafted player based on recent classes.

Infante's 2022 Bears draft: 8 wide receivers who fit Luke Getsy’s scheme - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst takes a look at some potential scheme fits for what the Bears will likely run in the passing game.

Which wide receiver do you want the Bears to draft? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are sure to select an offensive lineman and a defensive back at some point in the draft, and those were the first two positions we covered in this four-part roundtable series...

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

THE RULES

