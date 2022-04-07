Report: Bears sign Tavon Young

On Thursday night Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reported that the Chicago Bears were signing cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year deal. Young had played his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens, but he was released last month in a cap saving move.

The 28-year old Young was originally a 4th-round pick out of Temple in 2016, and he’s started 24 of the 50 games he’s appeared in. He missed all of the 2017 season with a torn ACL, but after bouncing back with a big 2018 the Ravens signed him to an extension that made him the highest paid nickelback in the league. A neck injury forced him to miss all of the 2019 season, and then another torn ACL held him to just 2 games in 2020. But a season ago he played in all 17 games while making 7 starts. He had 35 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 sacks.

If he can stay healthy the 5’9”, 185 pound Young has the experience to push for a starting nickel spot with the Bears.