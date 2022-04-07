Report: Bears have signed Ryan Griffin

On Thursday evening Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus reported that the Chicago Bears have signed tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract with $2.25 million.

The 32-year old Griffin has played for the Jets and Texans during his 9 year career that began as a 6th round pick of Houston’s in 2013 out of Connecticut.

Last year the 6’6”, 256 pounder started 12 of the 14 games he played in while catching 27 passes for 261 yards and 2 touchdowns with New York. During his career he’s amassed 206 receptions, 2,158 yards, and 14 TDs, while receiving 67 starts in 119 games. He’s a decent in-line blocker, he can use his frame to box out defenders in the passing game, and he’s also an experienced special teamer.

The Jets released him earlier this week in a cost cutting move after adding a couple other tight ends to their roster.