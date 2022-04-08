The Bear’s Den, April 8, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Fantasy Football: Which 3 Bears on list of 25 players whose stock is on the rise after staying home in free agency? - PFF - Examining 25 players whose 2022 fantasy football stock is on the rise after staying home in NFL free agency.

Chalk Talk: Will Bears trade down in Round 2? - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses the possibility of the Bears trading down in the second round of the draft, if any offseason workouts or open to fans and the best second-round picks in team history.

How the Bears can still improve the roster through free-agent bargain hunting – The Athletic - Some big-name free agents are still available, and many should expect to settle for short-term deals, which would work for the Bears.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Can Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears Wait to Draft a Wide Receiver? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys debate if the Chicago Bears can exercise patience and wait to draft a wide receiver in the later rounds.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Mike Mularkey revealed Titans did sham Rooney Rule interviews after hiring him as coach - ProFootballTalk - Former Titans head coach Mike Mularkey admitted that when he was hired in 2016, the team delayed an official announcement of his hiring solely so they could conduct interviews with minority coaches to satisfy the Rooney Rule.

Brian Flores joins Texans as defendant to lawsuit - ProFootballTalk - In February, it was reported that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores would join the Texans to his landmark lawsuit against the NFL, based on the argument that the Texans didn’t hire Flores as the successor to David Culley because of the lawsuit. Today, Flores officially made that move.

Steve Wilks, Ray Horton join Brian Flores lawsuit, with claims against Cardinals, Titans - ProFootballTalk - As expected, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores has added two plaintiffs to his landmark lawsuit against the NFL.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's 2022 Bears draft: 8 offensive linemen who fit Luke Getsy’s scheme - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Lead Draft Analyst takes a look at some potential fits for what the Bears will likely run in their blocking scheme.

Ramachandran: Top 5 Bears Offensive Draft Targets - Windy City Gridiron - With the Bears likely going offense at pick 39, who are the top guys they should have their eyes on?

Besides OL, DB, and WR, who is “your guy” you want the Bears draft? - Windy City Gridiron - In case you missed it the first three parts of this roundtable series were about the offensive line, defensive backs, and wide outs, and while those are the three biggest needs the Chicago Bears...

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

THE RULES

