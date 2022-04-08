Ryan Nall signed by the Dallas Cowboys

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport (via agent Sam Leaf), the Dallas Cowboys are signing former Chicago Bears running back/special teamer Ryan Nall.

Nall was originally an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2018, and after spending a little more than a year on the practice squad he got his call up in 2019 and has played in 33 games since. During his career he has 6 rushes for 12 yards, and 9 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. While he only has 95 total snaps on offense, he has appeared in over 65% of Chicago’s special teams reps during the last three years, and he has 9 tackles to show for it.

He’ll likely need to flash in the third phase for the Cowboys as they have a good 1-2 punch in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. After never really finding a comfort level in the offense with the Bears, I am a little curious as to how Dallas will use the 6’2”, 240 pounder.