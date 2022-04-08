Report: Linebacker Anthony Hitchens visited the Bears

The Bears have their eyes on a solid and perhaps underrated defensive addition. That defensive bolstering arrives in the form of former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who visited the Halas Hall on Tuesday — reports the Chicago Tribune’s, Brad Biggs.

Hitchens, 29, spent the last four seasons in Kansas City, where he was a vital member of a Super Bowl LIV-winning team. Before that, the veteran linebacker made his hay in Dallas. It is there where he first met Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus, who coached the Cowboys’ linebackers from 2011 to 2017. At the risk of any jinx, it’s not a stretch to say that an old connection might do the Bears well to bring in some needed defensive depth.

Adding Hitchens would give the Bears a potentially sneaky good linebacking corps.

Roquan Smith is undoubtedly one of the NFL’s top linebackers, while recently signed Nicholas Morrow presents quality athleticism as a “Sam.” Throwing Hitchens into the mix would — and stop if you’ve heard of this before — help the Bears, of all teams, have multiple good linebackers.

Hitchens and Chicago have not yet reached a deal. We’ll see if Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles can seal the deal.