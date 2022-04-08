Report: Bears sign linebacker Matthew Adams

The Chicago Bears are adding some more linebacker depth as they are signing Matthew Adams per his Instagram account. Adams had spent his entire four year career with the Indianapolis Colts, and now he’s reunited with his former defensive coordinator, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus.

The 26-year old Adams was originally a 7th round pick in 2018, and he has played in 58 games with 9 starts, however none of those starts have come in the last two seasons. He’s been a core special teamer his entire career, but his familiarity with the scheme should give him a leg up on the other two new Chicago depth linebackers, Joe Thomas and Noah Dawkins.

Adams (6’, 229 pounds) is the second Colt to follow Eberflus and his defensive coaching staff to the Bears, joining defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, so he’ll be able to help share the philosophy of Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system.