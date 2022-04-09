How does the Bears starting lineup look right now?

The Chicago Bears only have 60 players signed to their offseason roster right now, so things will look much different come training camp time, so projecting their starting lineup three weeks before the NFL Draft is simply an exercise to see where the current roster may be lacking.

Jacob Infante did a fine job in ranking the positions by need earlier today, but his article inspired me to want to lay it all out in a visual manner, so here’s what the Bears would likely roll out there if there was a game today.

OFFENSE

QB - Justin Fields

RB - David Montgomery

FB - Khari Blasingame

TE (Y) - Cole Kmet

TE (U) - Jesper Horsted

WR - Darnell Mooney

WR - Byron Pringle

WR - Equanimeous St. Brown

LT - Teven Jenkins

LG - Cody Whitehair

C - Lucas Patrick

RG - Dakota Dozier

RT - Larry Borom

There’s a clear hole at right guard — as Dozier is a fringe roster guy — but the entire starting five is in flux until we see exactly where the new regime envisions Jenkins, Whitehair, and Borom playing. I talked about it on my latest podcast spot on the WCG channel, but I can’t wait to see how the Bears line up along the o-line in that first minicamp practice.

DEFENSE

DE - Al-Quadin Muhammad

DT - Justin Jones

DT - Angelo Blackson

DE - Robert Quinn

WILL - Roquan Smith

MIKE - Nicholas Morrow

SAM - Matt Adams

CB - Jaylon Johnson

S - Eddie Jackson

S - Dane Cruikshank

CB - Thomas Graham Jr.

NB - Tavon Young

The Bears still have some work to do in the secondary and at linebacker, and while I expect the draft to get them some help there, don’t be surprised to see another veteran or two added to compete. I’m curious to find out their plans at the WILL and MIKE positions, because so far they haven’t indicated where they plan on playing Roquan.

SPECIAL TEAMS

LS - Patrick Scales

K - Cairo Santos

P - Ryan Winslow

KR - Khalil Herbert

PR - Dazz Newsome

Scales and Santos are the only locks in the third phase, but right now this is who they’d probably list as starters. I’m not high on Winslow’s long term prospects, so another punter should be added to compete at some point.