Does Ryan Poles have a Type?

With the first draft of the Ryan Poles era in the books, we can now start piecing together what kind of players he prefers to add to the roster. Keeping in mind that one draft will not necessarily predict choices or preferences into the future, a player’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS) will be one thing that I’ll be keeping an eye on. The site run by Kent Lee Platte, known as @Mathbomb on Twitter, compiles testing and measurable scores and ranks the player based on their relative athletic ability as compared to their peers by position group.

RAS isn’t necessarily predictive of success as the next level, but it can be a useful tool to see if a general manager prefers adding freak athletes to the squad. Given the rhetoric around the Ryan Poles interviews, I had a hunch this would be worth following. I ran a thread on Twitter that compared some of the 2022 Draft Class to current and former Chicago Bears to give an idea of what kind of athlete you can expect to see show up for rookie camp. Let me know in the comments or on Twitter (@gridironborn) what you think.

The Tweet thread can be found here (images to follow):