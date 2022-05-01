 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Grade the Bears 2022 Draft Class

It’s time for you guys to grade the work done by first year GM Ryan Poles in the draft.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Now that the Chicago Bears have completed their 2022 NFL Draft, the next step is to immediately give them an overall grade!

I’m not about to do it, as I don’t think grading a class can be done until a few years down the road, so I’ll leave it to the fans to give me a letter grade.

We put polls up on each article asking you guys to grade each pick, so I’ll share where those results ended up before I ask for your overall grade on the class.

Round 2: pick 39 - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (link)
B - 41%
A - 31%
C - 16%

Round 2: pick 48 - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (link)
B - 38%
A - 36%
C - 16%

Round 3: pick 71 - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (link)
C - 34%
B - 29%
D - 17%

Round 5: pick 168 - Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (link)
B - 47%
A - 28%
C - 22%

Round 5: pick 174 - Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH) (link)
B - 40%
A - 28%
C - 24%

Round 6: pick 186 - Zachary Thomas, OL, San Diego State University (link)
B - 52%
A - 19%
C - 24%

Round 6: pick 203 - Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor (link)
In the flurry of the nearly 50 article we published the last couple days I missed getting a poll for the Ebner pick!

Round 6: pick 207 - Doug Kramer, iOL, Illinois (link)
B - 41%
C - 25%
A - 24%

Round 7: pick 226 - Ja’Tyre Carter, OL, Southern (link)
C - 40%
B - 37%
A - 14%

Round 7: pick 254 - Elijah Hicks, S, Cal (link)
Ah! Hicks didn’t get a poll either... but there are polls up now for both Hicks and Ebner so hit the links and go vote on those.

Round 7: pick 255 - Trenton Gill, P, North Carolina State (link)
C - 33%
B - 24%
A - 19%

On the individual picks you guys went with all Bs and Cs, so not bad on the instant reaction, but now give us your grade on the class as a whole. And keep in mind those 4 trades that Ryan Poles made to secure 11 draft picks.

Poll

What is your grade for the Chicago Bears’ 2022 Draft Class?

view results
  • 14%
    A
    (55 votes)
  • 55%
    B
    (212 votes)
  • 24%
    C
    (92 votes)
  • 4%
    D
    (18 votes)
  • 1%
    F
    (4 votes)
381 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 39 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...