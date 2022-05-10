The Bear’s Den, May 10, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears sign six free agents after rookie minicamp - RSN - Ryan Poles added to the Bears roster after holding tryouts at Halas Hall.

Why Bears OC Luke Getsy isn't worried about wide receiving corps - RSN - The Bears' wide receiving corps will be under the microscope this season. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is confident it can be better than expected.

Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster projection following 2022 NFL draft - Bears Wire - Following the 2022 NFL draft, here's a look at our early 53-man roster projection for the Bears, which includes plenty of rookies.

I Have No Concerns About Velus Jones Jr. Being a 25-Year-Old Rookie - Bleacher Nation - The Velus Jones Jr. pick was arguably the most polarizing among Bears fans.

Ledarius Mack Was Part of the Cuts That Allowed the Bears to Sign Six Tryout Players - Bleacher Nation - One week after completing its NFL Draft and UDFA class, the Bears are doing the post-draft churn-and-burn.

Five Points for the Pending Schedule Release - Da Bears Blog - The NFL has not only decided to delay the release of the 2022 schedule until mid-May, but they have also decided to allow the networks to trickle out their individual schedules in the days leading up to Thursday’s release. Why? Because the NFL is led by buffoons.

2023 NFL mock draft: 4 quarterbacks go in top 10 picks - 670 The Score - In a look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, Audacy Sports projects that four quarterbacks will be taken in the top 10 picks – as well as an edge rusher to go to the Chicago Bears.

Bears sign 6 rookies, waive 6 players - 670 The Score - The Bears on Monday signed six players who had tryouts in rookie minicamp and waived six players from the roster.

Bears cut Ledarius Mack, sign six undrafted rookies - Chicago Sun-Times - Mack, the brother of former Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, played in three games last season. The six players who were signed participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Rookie camp a ‘cool moment’ for center — and Bears fan — Doug Kramer - Chicago Sun-Times - From the western suburbs to Illinois to the Bears — the same path to the NFL as Red Grange — the Hinsdale Central product is living a dream. “I understand what it means to people in this city — to the people who wear it to the people who have worn it in the past.”

CHGO Bears Podcast: Is Justin Fields ahead of schedule in Luke Getsy's new Chicago Bears offense? - CHGO - Is quarterback Justin Fields ahead of schedule in Luke Getsy's new Chicago Bears offense? The guys discuss this, and more, in this episode!

Chicago Bears rookie minicamp: Top takeaways from all 3 practices - CHGO - The Chicago Bears have wrapped up their rookie minicamp. Here are some of the top takeaways from the last three practices at Halas Hall.

Bears' Trestan Ebner shows how offense plans to thrive despite WR issues - RSN - The Bears won't rely solely on their wide receivers to carry the passing attack. Everyone must be involved.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Browns should just cut Baker Mayfield and be done with it - ProFootballTalk - The Browns had a bird in the hand. They pursued the proverbial two in the bush. It worked. And yet they’re still clinging to the bird in the hand.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Bears seen as major longshots for Super Bowl 57 - Windy City Gridiron - Bettors aren’t expecting a massive jump out of the Bears in 2022.

Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Draft: A WCG roundtable on Velus Jones Jr. - Windy City Gridiron - Several WCG writers discuss Velus’ draft value, his ceiling, his floor, and of course, Aaliyah

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.