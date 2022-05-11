Chicago Bears 2022 schedule release news and rumor tracker

Officially the NFL will drop their 2022 regular season schedule in a primetime schedule release show on Thursday, May 12, but as it happens every year, there will be reports of games that slowly leak on Twitter.

This year for the first time the league plans to announce some special games prior to the official announcement, so between those and the social media leaks, we’ll likely have the entire 2022 Chicago Bears schedule pieced together well before that 7:00 p.m. (CT) show airs on the NFL Network.

Here’s the part of Chicago’s schedule that we already know for sure, their home and away opponents.

HOME: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers

AWAY: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons

And here are the Bears’ games we have reports on so far.

Bears 2022 Rumored Schedule

Week 1: Bears at (Chicago to open on the road per rumor here, link)

Week 2: Bears at Green Bay Packers - Sunday Night Football, 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC (link)

Week 18: Bears vs Vikings (Packers vs Lions set for week 18, so that means Bears vs Vikings, TBD)

A reminder that nothing is official until the NFL announces it.