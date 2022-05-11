Breaking down the Bears 2022 undrafted free agents

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2022 rookie minicamp on Sunday, and shortly after they made some changes to their 90-man offseason roster. A few tryout rookies won jobs, some newly signed undrafted free agent rookies were released, and a couple veterans were let go too.

Now that Chicago’s UDFA class has had a chance to settle in, I wanted to grab Jacob Infante to give us the lowdown on all these players. Jacob scouted hundreds of players prior to the draft, so I’m sure he has some good info on these rookies, and he’ll be able to let us know if they have a legitimate shot at sticking around Halas Hall in 2022.

Jean Delance, OL, Florida (6’4”, 303) Kevin Shaa, WR, Liberty (5’9”, 166) Cyrus Holder, WR, Duquesne (6’2”, 198) Henry Litwin, WR, Slippery Rock (5’10”, 198) De’Montre Tuggle, RB, Ohio (5’8”, 206) Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State (6’6”, 251) Jake Tonges, TE, Cal (6’4”, 240) Micah Dew-Treadway, DL, Minnesota (6’4”, 308) Carson Taylor, DE, Northern Arizona (6’3”, 241) Jack Sanborn, ILB, Wisconsin (6’2”, 234) Christian Albright, ILB, Ball State (6’2”, 226) C.J. Avery, LB, Louisville (5’11”, 230) Jaylon Jones, CB, Mississippi (5’10”, 190) Allie Green, CB, Missouri (6’2”, 203) A.J. Thomas, S, Western Michigan (6’2”, 214) Jon Alexander, S, Charlotte (6’2”, 217) Antonio Ortiz, LS, TCU (6’4”, 247)

