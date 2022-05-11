The Bear’s Den, May 11, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

READ THIS. SERIOUSLY, IF YOU HAVEN’T READ IT, DO SO NOW

Letter to My Younger Self by Tarik Cohen - The Players’ Tribune - Tarik Cohen pens a letter to his younger self: “It’s almost like, for you, nothing can just be easy and work out and make everyone happy.”

BEARRRSSSS

Bears believe there's something ‘special’ in versatile Jones - 670 The Score - The Bears believe rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., a third-round pick in the NFL Draft, can be an important and versatile piece of their offense.

Bears QB Justin Fields isn’t in an enviable position - Chicago Sun-Times - Playing quarterback for the long-backward Bears might sound great, but there are pitfalls everywhere.

Rookies Velus Jones and Trestan Ebner may be gearing up for a special competition to be the Chicago Bears kick returner – Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears reboot in many ways, a special teams showdown between explosive rookies Velus Jones and Trestan Ebner should be fun to keep tabs on.

7 questions for 7 positions as the Chicago Bears prepare for OTAs — the next step in the offseason program – Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears begin OTAs next week. Here are seven questions to ponder as they install new systems on both sides of the ball.

Bears’ draft picks: Defining short- and long-term expectations, Part 1 - The Athletic - The Bears have high hopes for their first three picks in the 2022 draft: Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Velus Jones Jr.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Predicting the 2022 Chicago Bears Schedule - CHGO - In this episode, the guys make some predictions for the 2022 Chicago Bears Schedule.

Hoge's Bears Things: Schedule questions and a brief look at all three phases - CHGO - The Bears schedule will be released on Thursday night. What might it look like?

2022 NFL schedule release: Four things Bears should watch for - RSN - Josh Schrock looks at four intriguing questions ahead of the NFL schedule release.

Tarik Cohen pens heartbreaking Players’ Tribune essay - 670 The Score - Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen penned a heartbreaking essay to his younger self that was published on the Players’ Tribune on Tuesday, a piece in which further family tragedy was revealed and in which he shed light on his personal struggles.

Bears believe there's something ‘special’ in versatile Jones - 670 The Score - The Bears believe rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr., a third-round pick in the NFL Draft, can be an important and versatile piece of their offense.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Josh Lambo sues Jaguars over Urban Meyer’s behavior - ProFootballTalk - Most employers don’t want to be sued, ever. A new lawsuit filed against the Jaguars, however, could prove to be very helpful in a bigger legal battle the team is likely facing.

With NIL chaos, NCAA is getting what it deserves - ProFootballTalk - On July 1, the NCAA allowed the name, image, and likeness floodgates to open, because it had no choice. Reeling from the Supreme Court’s fairly narrow ruling, augmented by some strong words from Justice Brett Kavanaugh as to how broadly the reasoning applies, the NCAA removed all limits to the abilities of players to capitalize on their fame.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too. Help us reach 1,000 subscribers by the start of the 2022 NFL season! It costs you nothing and helps us a LOT!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.