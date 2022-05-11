Report: Bears sign QB Nathan Peterman

On Wednesday the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chicago Bears have signed free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman, who spent the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders, to a one-year deal.

EDIT: The Bears have officially announced Peterman’s addition, and in a corresponding move they have released QB Ryan Willis.

The 28-year old Peterman was originally a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2017, and during his career he has appeared in 10 games, with 4 starts, while completing 52.6% of his passes for 573 yards, 3 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a passer rating of 34.0. He also has rushed 20 times for 84 yards with a TD.

Peterman joins a quarterback room with QB1 Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian, and based on his previous NFL pedigree, I would assume Peterman is a camp arm that will be competing for a practice squad role or a third-string gig.

For those curious about his athletic profile and his fit in a scheme that could feature the QB on the move every now and again, here’s his spider graph from Mockdraftable.

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns reported that the Bears worked out wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Austin Fort today, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears met with wide out Keith Kirkwood today.