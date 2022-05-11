Bears waive Jesper Horsted with a failed physical, sign Rysen John

On Wednesday the Chicago Bears waived tight end Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation, and they were also awarded former New York Giants’ tight end Rysen John on waivers.

John (6’7”) was originally an undrafted free agent pick up of the Giants in 2020, and he was also a third-round selection of the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders that same year. He played wide receiver in college at Canada’s Simon Fraser University, but he’s transitioned to tight end in the NFL and that’s what the Bears list him as. Chicago also lists his weight at 227 and 237 in various places on the team’s site, so if he lasts on the team for a while they may get that straightened out. The Bears’ site also references a 4.6 forty yard dash that he ran at the 2020 NFL Combine, but I can’t find anything that confirms his presence at that event.

He has yet to make his NFL debut after time on injured reserve and the practice squad in New York, and he’ll now compete in Chicago’s tight end room with veterans Cole Kmet, James O’Shaughnessy and Ryan Griffin, and UDFAs Chase Allen and Jake Tonges.