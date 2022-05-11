Chicago Bears Sign WRs Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis to One-Year Deals

Oh, the Chicago Bears needed wide receivers? Say it ain’t so? What, like this isn’t something I’ve broken several tables over during this offseason-

Anyway, the 2022 NFL Draft came and went. Despite dealing their way to gaining an impressive eleven draft picks, only one of those were used on a wide receiver (Velus Jones Jr.) Which begged the question - just when are GM Ryan Poles and Co. going to add more receivers to build around Justin Fields?

Apparently that moment begins now. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network the Bears are signing wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to a one-year deal.

Free agent WR Tajae Sharpe is signing a one-year deal with the #Bears, source said. Added post-draft depth and more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 11, 2022

He is already the most experienced receiver on the Bears’ roster. By a considerable margin.

In all, the former Titans 5th round selection from the 2016 draft has registered 36 career starts in 66 games between his stays with the Tennessee Titans; Minnesota Vikings; and most recently the Atlanta Falcons. In comparison, Darnell Mooney is the next guy on the list with 23 starts in 33 career games since being drafted in 2020. Byron Pringle has logged 8 starts in 46 career games.

It is also worth noting that Byron Pringle was arrested recently on various charges related to driving (recklessly) on a suspended license in Florida. The addition of Tajae Sharpe could be as simple as Ryan Poles finally adding more experience to his receiving corps. But, the situation involving Byron Pringle is worth watching nonetheless. No updates have been provided as of late.

Right before publishing this article news broke of the Bears adding WR Dante Pettis as well. He has 12 starts in 33 career games between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

Needless to say these moves make a great deal of sense in many ways. And, perhaps, this is just the beginning of a truly rebuilt receiving corps for Justin Fields to utilize in the passing game. Maybe.