The Bear’s Den, May 12, 2022

Tajae Sharpe Is Reportedly Signing With the Bears and Joining the Parade of Potential WR Helpers (UPDATE: Dante Pettis, Too!) - Bleacher Nation

- Sharpe had some prospect buzz coming out of Mass in 2016. He will soon join the mix of Bears receivers.

Is a Robert Quinn Trade Inevitable? - Bleacher Nation

- In the end, part of me feels as if a Quinn trade is inevitable.

For Some Reason, the Bears are Signing QB Nathan Peterman - Bleacher Nation

- The Chicago Bears have added another face to the quarterback room at Halas Hall this afternoon.

Wood: If Sustained Success is Entirely Dependent on QB Play, Ryan Poles’ Process for 2022 is Questionable - Da Bears Blog

- In his opening press conference as the general manager of the Chicago Bears, Ryan Poles boldly proclaimed his goal to “sustain success over a long period of time.” This is a fairly standard thing to say for a new general manager, because it’s what everybody in the NFL is trying to accomplish. But today I want to evaluate Poles’ approach to his first offseason in charge of a team with that goal in mind.

Bears claim TE Rysen John off waivers - 670 The Score

- The Bears have claimed tight end Rysen John off waivers from the New York Giants. Chicago waived tight end Jesper Horsted in a corresponding roster move.

Bears sign Nathan Peterman to be third-string QB - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears swapped out their third-string quarterback for one with more experience.

Veteran QB Nathan Peterman signs a 1-year deal with the Chicago Bears – Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are adding depth to their quarterback room by signing veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal.

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released Thursday. Here are 6 ways to make the slate more fun for Chicago Bears fans. – Chicago Tribune - The NFL's schedule release party is set for Thursday. So how can the schedule makers optimize the fun for the Chicago Bears and their fans?

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will it be difficult to evaluate QB Justin Fields without more offensive additions? Is the roster more or less talented now? – Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs tackles questions about evaluating Justin Fields, trading for a wide receiver and more in his weekly Chicago Bears mailbag.

Bears’ draft picks: Defining short- and long-term expectations, Part 2 - The Athletic - The Bears drafted 11 players in 2022, including four offensive linemen who should compete for playing time.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Tarik Cohen's emotional letter and mental health around the NFL - CHGO - In this episode, the guys are joined by Fansided's Mark Carman and discuss former Chicago Bears running back, Tarik Cohen's emotional letter.

Bears' O-line, not receivers, is biggest threat to Justin Fields' growth - RSN - The Bears' wide receiving corps gets a lot of heat, but the offensive line is the bigger issue facing Chicago's offense.

2022 NFL free agency: Bears could target these veterans to round out roster - RSN - If the Bears want to add talent to their roster, there still are a few quality veterans available on the open market.

Bears waive Jesper Horsted, claim another TE from Giants - RSN - Ryan Poles waived Horsted with a failed physical designation.

Bears sign Dante Pettis - ProFootballTalk - Receiver Dante Pettis has signed with the Bears. Pettis broke the news himself, tweeting a photo of him signing his deal.

Bears adding WRs Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis - Chicago Sun-Times - Tight end Jesper Horsted, who counted three touchdowns among his 10 career catches with the Bears, was cut with an injury designation.

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears Sign WRs Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis to One-Year Deals - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are finally adding more veteran experience to a fairly green group at receiver between these two signings.

Wiltfong: Breaking down the Bears 2022 undrafted free agents - Windy City Gridiron - On Lester’s latest T Formation Conversation Podcast he’s joined by Jacob Infante to break down the Bears 2022 UDFA rookie class.

Wiltfong: Bears waive Jesper Horsted with a failed physical, sign Rysen John - Windy City Gridiron - On Wednesday the Chicago Bears waived tight end Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation, and they were also awarded former New York Giants’ tight end Rysen John on waivers.

Wiltfong: Report - Bears sign QB Nathan Peterman - Windy City Gridiron - On Wednesday the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chicago Bears have signed free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman, who spent the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders, to a...

Wiltfong: Velus Jones Jr. is ‘all business’ - Windy City Gridiron - Of all the rookies the Bears have added it may be Velus Jones Jr. that has the biggest impact on the 2022 season.

