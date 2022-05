The Bears’ official full 2022 season schedule

Months ago, we knew who the Chicago Bears would play during the 2022 season. But, crucially, we didn’t know when. Thanks to Thursday’s schedule reveal madness (which was largely leaked out in advance, as per usual): That is no longer a problem.

Here’s the entire 17-game schedule for the first year of the Ryan Poles-Matt-Eberflus-Justin Fields era. Have no fear, a deep postseason run is undoubtedly To Be Determined.

Chicago currently has +1000 odds to win Super Bowl 57 with oddsmakers over at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +900 to win the NFC North (behind the Packers and Vikings).

Well, actually, maybe. We’ll see! Let’s get to it.

Bears 2022 preseason schedule

Note: All listed times are in Central Standard Time.

Week 1: Bears vs Chiefs — Saturday, August 13, Noon

Week 2: Bears at Seahawks — Thursday, August 18th, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Bears at Browns — Saturday, August 27th, 6 p.m.

Bears 2022 regular season schedule

Week 1: Bears vs San Francisco 49ers — Sunday, September 11, FOX, Noon

Week 2: Bears at Green Bay — Sunday Night Football, NBC, September 18, 7:20 p.m.

Week 3: Bears vs Houston — Sunday, September 25, CBS, Noon

Week 4: Bears at New York Giants — Sunday, October 2, FOX, Noon

Week 5: Bears at Minnesota — Sunday, October 9, FOX, Noon

Week 6: Bears vs Commanders — Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime, October 13, 7:20 p.m.

Week 7: Bears at New England — Monday Night Football, ESPN, October 24, 7:15 p.m.

Week 8: Bears at Dallas — Sunday, October 30, FOX, Noon

Week 9: Bears vs Dolphins — Sunday, November 6, CBS, Noon

Week 10: Bears vs Lions — Sunday, November 13, FOX, Noon

Week 11: Bears at Atlanta — Sunday, November 20, FOX, Noon

Week 12: Bears at New York Jets — Sunday, November 27, FOX, Noon

Week 13: Bears vs Packers — Sunday, December 4, FOX, Noon

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Bears vs Eagles — Sunday, December 18, FOX, Noon

Week 16: Bears vs Bills — Saturday, December 24, CBS Noon

Week 17: Bears at Detroit — Sunday, January 1, 2023, FOX, Noon

Week 18: Bears vs Vikings — Sunday, January 8, 2023, Network TBD, Time TBD

