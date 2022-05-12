Jesper Horsted returns to Chicago

One day after waiving him with a failed physical, the Chicago Bears are bringing back tight end Jesper Horsted. Since the 25-year old former UDFA from Princeton went unclaimed on waivers he reverted to the Bears, and per the NFL transaction wire Chicago has placed Horsted on their reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Bears haven’t revealed what ailment or injury caused the failed physical, but with him back at Halas Hall he’ll be able to work with the team while recovering.

He does not count against the Bears’ offseason 90-man roster while on the reserve list.

